February 14, 2017 12:20 PM

17-year-old girl critical after Arlington police shooting

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Authorities say a 17-year-old girl is in critical condition at a Seattle hospital following a police shooting in Arlington.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg says the girl arrived at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the shooting occurred as police responded at 5 a.m. to what was described as "a disturbance between a male and a female." They said the arriving officers separated the two, and that the girl had a knife before she was shot.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating. No other details were immediately released.

