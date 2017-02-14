17-year-old girl critical after Arlington police shooting

Authorities say a 17-year-old girl is in critical condition at a Seattle hospital following a police shooting in Arlington.
Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg says the girl arrived at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said the shooting occurred as police responded at 5 a.m. to what was described as "a disturbance between a male and a female." They said the arriving officers separated the two, and that the girl had a knife before she was shot.
The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating. No other details were immediately released.
