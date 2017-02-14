Governor, legislative leaders negotiate on 'rainy day' fund

2:36 Mnuchin sworn in as treasury secretary Pause

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:01 Trump: U.S. and Canada share same values, love of freedom

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips