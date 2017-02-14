Iowa Legislature expected to OK collective bargaining bill

Republican lawmakers in Iowa moved quickly on Tuesday to approve a bill that would eliminate most collective bargaining rights for public workers in the state, an attempt that could finalize votes on the legislation exactly one week after it was made public.
Lawmakers in the new GOP-controlled Legislature were scheduled to debate identical versions of the bill in both the state House and Senate. Democrats, in the minority following the Nov. 8 election, intend to use some procedural moves in both legislative chambers that could stretch debate into the late hours or Wednesday.
"I think it's ironic that it's going to fall on Valentine's Day," said Sen. Bill Dotzler, a Waterloo Democrat. "I really believe it's the equivalency of a Valentine's Day massacre to working men and women in this state."
Iowa's collective bargaining law, passed in 1974, currently ensures roughly 180,000 public workers such as teachers, nurses and correctional officers can negotiate over issues including health insurance, extra pay and grievances. The bill would specifically prohibit those discussions, though Rep. Steven Holt, a Denison Republican who is overseeing the bill's passage, said there may be changes to the legislation.
"My wife is a public school teacher of over 20 years. I have no interest in cutting my own family's throat or her throat," he said. "This is a good bill for Iowa. It's a good bill for public employees. I would just recommend everybody read the bill. Cut through the hysteria."
Republican lawmakers fast-tracked the legislation over several days amid growing protests at the state Capitol. Hundreds turned out Monday night for a public hearing. Shelly Silver, a probation officer in central Iowa with 21 years of experience in community-based corrections, was one of them. She became emotional as she testified in front of lawmakers that all she sought in return for her hard work was a fair wage and decent health insurance benefits.
"Legislation like this says that you do not value us as state workers, and that you care more about money than my profession, my dignity and my respect," she said.
Republicans argue the legislation will give local officials more flexibility with their budgets. Just a handful of people spoke in support of the legislation during the public hearing, including Nicole Crain. A spokeswoman for the Iowa Association of Business and Industry, Crain said the bill would empower public workers and allow them to excel and be promoted for their work.
"Iowa's collective bargaining law has not been updated in more than 40 years," she said. "Now is the time to act."
The bill echoed legislation in Wisconsin in 2011 that also cut substantial bargaining power for public sector employees. Although the full scope of the Wisconsin bill was different, it did reduce bargaining issues to base wages. It also included provisions that would make it more difficult for unions to collect dues. Public safety employees like law enforcement officers and firefighters would also be exempt from certain provisions of the bill.
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who was behind the 2011 bill that eventually became law, tweeted Monday night that he spoke with Iowa Republicans via Skype. He offered encouraging words to them in advance of the votes, according to Walker's spokesman Tom Evenson.
Evenson said Walker discussed how Republicans overcame protests to pass Wisconsin's law and showed photos from the protests. Evenson said Iowa Senate Republicans initiated the contact with Walker.
