Panel urges public backing for Salt Lake homeless centers

State and local officials are asking Salt Lake City residents to support plans to develop four homeless resource centers, and to help government agencies make the programs successful.
The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2lGcr7r ) about 100 people attended a Monday panel at Salt Lake Community College involving Democratic state Rep. Angela Romero, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams and city Mayor Jackie Biskupski.
The panel came the same day Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah Department of Workforce Services Director John Pierpont asked legislators for $3.5 million to start work on two of the shelters.
Officials say they'll help alleviate overcrowding at the downtown shelter on Rio Grande Street.
Romero says officials should stress that the new homeless centers should have fewer drug and crime issues than the downtown shelter.
