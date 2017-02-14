Driver liability bill aimed at pipeline protesters fails

Legislation aimed squarely at protesters who blocked some roads in North Dakota during the Dakota Access pipeline demonstrations has failed in the state House.
The bill said a driver who "unintentionally" caused an injury or death to a person blocking a road would not be charged. The legislation's primary sponsor, Republican Rep. Keith Kempenich, said the legislation moves responsibility to the "initiating party."
Another sponsor, Edgeley Republican Rep. Mike Brandenburg told legislators the protesters have blocked roads, pounded on cars and left people frightened.
KCND-TV (http://bit.ly/2lcosku ) reports Rolla Democratic Rep. Marvin Nelson says the bill is an over-reaction to the protest and could have unintended consequences.
The bill failed on a 50-41 vote Monday.
