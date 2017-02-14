Annapolis passes immigration non-discrimination bill

The Annapolis City Council has passed legislation aimed at protecting people from discrimination based on immigration status.
The Capital reports (http://bit.ly/2ksN5Vs) that the bill passed Monday night with six votes. Mayor Mike Pantelides and Alderman Fred Paone, both Republicans, voted against the measure. Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, a Democrat, abstained.
The legislation bars city officials from denying city services and benefits or inquiring about a person's immigration status unless legally required. It allows city employees and officials to cooperate with federal officials if legally required.
City Attorney Mike Leahy has said the legislation was duplicative as the 14th Amendment provides equal protection to all "persons," and city officials were already barred from engaging in those activities.
