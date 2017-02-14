More Politics News

February 14, 2017 6:46 AM

City votes to build $2.5M roundabout in northwest Ohio

The Associated Press
ROSSFORD, Ohio

Lawmakers in northwest Ohio have voted to build a roundabout to make a heavily trafficked intersection in Wood County safer.

Rossford City Council voted to build a roundabout where Lime City Road, Colony Road, and state Route 65 meet in a 5-1 vote Monday night. The roundabout will cost $2.5 million.

City officials cited car accidents near the intersection when explaining the need for a project. Councilman Dan Wagner, who opposed the project, says the city should focus on poorly maintained streets.

Rossford will use $620,000 in grant money and a $3 million bond to finance the project. Officials say the project is slated for completion by 2019.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos