Retired judges to lead review of Delaware prison uprising

Delaware Gov. John Carney has settled on two retired judges to lead an independent review of an uprising at a prison where four Department of Correction staffers were held hostage and one was killed.
Carney announced Tuesday that retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice Henry duPont Ridgely and retired Family Court Judge William Chapman Jr. will lead the review. It will begin after state police complete an investigation into Lt. Steven Floyd's death.
Carney calls the two judges "independent thinkers" who have the necessary legal backgrounds and analytical skills.
The reviewers will complete a preliminary report by June 1 with findings about what contributed to the hostage situation and make initial recommendations to improve security at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. A final report will be issued by Aug. 15.
