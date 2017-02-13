More Politics News

February 13, 2017 10:28 PM

Md. Senate OKs moratorium on fishing for cownose rays

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

The Maryland Senate has approved a two-season moratorium on fishing for cownose rays in contests, pending a study by a state agency.

The Senate voted 46-0 on Monday night for the moratorium.

Legislation initially called for a ban. Animal rights organizations, including the Humane Society and the Save the Rays coalition, say the contests are inhumane and harmful to the environment.

But some opponents of a permanent ban say the rays have been identified as damaging to the Chesapeake Bay's oyster and blue crab populations. As a compromise, the legislation was changed to have a moratorium in place until July 2018. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will complete a study by the end of the year.

The bill now goes to the House of Delegates.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos