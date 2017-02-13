Md. Senate president expresses urgency on Metro safety bill

Maryland's Senate president is calling for fast approval of legislation to do its part for a Metro safety program, because millions of dollars are at stake.
Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller directed senators Monday night during a late Senate session to move quickly.
That comes after federal officials announced Friday they would withhold millions of dollars in transportation funding from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia until they create a new commission to oversee safety on Metro. The move by the Federal Transit Administration came after the states and the district missed a deadline to create the State Safety Oversight Program.
Miller called on senators to take quick action to get legislation prepared for a vote on an emergency basis this week.
