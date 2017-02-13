The Latest: Bomb squad leaves CMC campus in Leadville

The Latest on a bomb threat that was called in to Colorado Mountain College in Leadville (all times local):
6:55 p.m.
A bomb squad called to investigate a threat at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville has left the scene.
The Lake County Office of Emergency Management posted on Facebook Monday evening that the campus "has been cleared of any bomb threats." Betty Benson, a spokeswoman for the city and county, did not know if the bomb squad found anything dangerous.
A threat was called into 911 dispatchers Monday morning, and students at the college were asked to stay inside either the residence hall or cafeteria during the investigation.
One person has been taken into custody.
___
12:20 p.m.
Authorities are working to evaluate items found after a bomb threat at the Colorado Mountain College campus in Leadville.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay away from the campus Monday as they investigate. The county's office of emergency management says one person has been taken into custody and a bomb squad has been called into to help.
Officials haven't released any details about what items were found.
Students at the college were asked to stay inside either the residence hall or cafeteria during the investigation.
