February 13, 2017 7:49 PM

Panel recommends tax projections down millions from December

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

South Dakota lawmakers are projecting that tax collections for the current and upcoming fiscal years will be millions of dollars lower than previously anticipated.

A legislative budget sub-panel recommended projections Monday that are significantly lower than those Gov. Dennis Daugaard proposed in his December budget address.

Lawmakers are looking at about $27.8 million less revenue than projected in December for the upcoming 2018 budget cycle that begins July 1 and about $25.3 million less in ongoing receipts for the current cycle.

State Economist Jim Terwilliger says the causes include low inflation, less spending in the farm economy and e-commerce transactions that avoid state sales taxes. The recommended 2018 revenue estimate is $1.59 billion.

The Legislature's Joint Committee on Appropriations is expected to formally decide Tuesday how much money can be expected.

