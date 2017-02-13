More Politics News

February 13, 2017 6:32 PM

New Mexico lawmaker warns that state needs $200 million

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

A leading Democratic lawmaker says New Mexico may need an additional $200 million or more to address a budget shortfall for the coming fiscal year and rebuild reserves enough to protect its credit rating.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman John Arthur Smith of Deming on Monday warned of a budget gap between $200 million and $250 million for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Closing that gap would leave the state with reserves of about 4 percent of annual general fund spending. Lawmakers are in the midst of drafting a new budget plan amid wrangling over whether to raise tax income, cut deeper into state spending or both.

Lawmakers recently approved a $190 million solvency package to close a current year deficit with cash from school districts and many state accounts.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos