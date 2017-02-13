Montana lawmaker sued for records related to land group

A political advocacy group is suing Montana and state Sen. Jennifer Fielder for documents related to her work for a group that wants to transfer federal lands to states.
Washington D.C.-based Campaign For Accountability filed its lawsuit Monday in Helena. The group says it requested Fielder's emails in February 2016, after the Thompson Falls Republican assumed leadership of the American Lands Council.
The advocacy group also sought records that include travel expenses and even furniture and decorating receipts. The lawsuit says the group received some records last March, but the full request was never filled.
The organization seeks a judge's order for copies of all the records.
Fielder says the last of the documents requested was turned over Monday. She blasted the group as being formed by a "Democrat hit squad."
Comments