5 Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 14

HARASSED FEMALE WORKERS AT FEDERAL PRISON REACH SETTLEMENT
An administrative judge on Friday signed off on the settlement involving workers at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex, located northwest of Orlando. The female workers had alleged in a complaint filed in 2013 that male inmates had groped them, threatened them with sexual violence and masturbated in front of them.
DEPUTY SHOOTS, WOUNDS MAN SUSPECTED OF KILLING 2 WOMEN
William Hawk was in jail Monday, facing two counts of murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a Marianna home Saturday night after a call about someone with a gun. Deputies say they found the women dead from gunshot wounds. Hawk returned to the home early Sunday morning. Deputies say they ordered him to drop a firearm he was holding, and he refused, prompting a deputy to shoot him.
COAST GUARD SEARCHING FOR MISSING SINGLE-ENGINE PLANE
Officials said in a news release that the single-engine plane that left Brooksville on Sunday. A missing plane report was filed just after 5 p.m. when it failed to show up in Cedar Key. The Coast Guard says the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center reported the plan was last spotted on radar at 11:06 a.m. Sunday, when it was some 7 miles south of Cedar Key.
FLORIDA WOMAN RESCUES DALMATIAN TOSSED FROM WINDOW OF SUV
Lisa Gabrielle tells local news outlets the dog chased after the SUV. But she stopped and ran after the dog. The 23-year-old took the dog home with her. On Sunday, Gabrielle took the dog to the Tri-County Animal Rescue. Suzi Goldsmith, the group's co-founder and CEO, says the dog is "pathetically thin and malnourished."
TEEN KILLED, 2 WOUNDED, IN SHOOTING NEAR TAMPA PARADE ROUTE
Tampa police spokesman Steve Hegarty tells news outlets that 17-year-old Tee'on Milledge was killed Saturday night following a confrontation that Milledge and his friends had with another group at a housing complex in the Ybor City neighborhood. About 100 residents had gathered outside to watch the neighborhood's annual Sant'Yago Illuminated Knight Parade when the shots rang out.
