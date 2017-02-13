Police: Officer shoots, wounds Florida home invasion suspect

Authorities say a South Florida police officer shot and wounded one home invasion suspect, and a police K-9 chased down and bit another.
The Miami Herald (https://goo.gl/CtfWx9 ) reports that the confrontation between the two suspects and police occurred shortly before noon Monday in a North Miami Beach neighborhood.
Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta says officers were responding to an alarm at the home and saw the two suspects preparing to leave in a car. After a brief exchange, police say one officer fired and hit the driver in the shoulder. The other suspect reportedly fled on foot, but the police dog quickly chased him down and bit him on the leg.
Investigators didn't immediately find any weapons on the suspects.
The names and races of the officer and wounded suspect weren't immediately released.
