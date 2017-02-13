$10K reward offered in northern Indiana gun store burglary

Authorities are offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the burglary of a northern Indiana gun store.
The LaGrange County Sheriff's Department says the break-in early Friday at Dutchman Hunting Supplies in Shipshewana resulted in the theft of a large number of firearms. The sheriff's department is offering the reward in conjunction with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The reward was doubled from its original $5,000 Monday afternoon.
People with information are urged to contact the sheriff's department at 260-463-7491 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-288-STOP.
Shipshewana is about 35 miles east of South Bend.
