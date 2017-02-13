Gun industry seeks to ease gov't restrictions on silencers

In this photo taken Jan. 31, 2017, a silencer is displayed at Ed's Public Safety gun shop in Stockbridge, Ga. They are the stuff of legend, wielded by hit men and by James Bond. For decades, buying a silencer for a firearm has been as difficult as buying a machine gun, requiring a background check that can take close to a year. Now, emboldened by the election of Donald Trump as president, the industry has renewed a push in Congress to ease those restrictions, arguing that it’ll help preserve the hearing of gun users.
In this photo taken Jan. 27, 2017, Knox Williams, president and executive director of the Georgia-based American Suppressor Association, attaches a silencer to a long gun at a range in Atlanta.
In this photo taken Jan. 27, 2017, a handgun with a silencer and two magazines are shown at a gun range in Atlanta.
In this photo taken Jan. 27, 2017, Knox Williams, president and executive director of the Georgia-based American Suppressor Association, poses for a portrait while holding a handgun with a silencer, In Atlanta.
In this photo taken Jan. 31, 2017, Ed Turner, owner of Ed's Public Safety gun shop in Stockbridge, Ga., poses for a portrai.
In this photo taken Jan. 17, 2017, Josh Waldron, co-founder and CEO of SilencerCo, holds one of his company's Maxim 9 products, holds a 9mm handgun, in Las Vegas, in which the suppressor is embedded into the barrel.
In this photo taken Jan. 17, 2017, Josh Waldron, co-founder and CEO of SilencerCo, poses for a portrait at his company's booth at the annual gun industry SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nev.
