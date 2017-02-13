More Politics News

February 13, 2017 12:24 PM

Some Republicans and town clerks cry foul over recount

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

A second recount — this time being done by the Legislature — for a Vermont House seat has some Republicans and town clerks crying foul, but Democrats say the incumbent who lost has a right to ask the Legislature to resolve the contested election.

Susan Hatch Davis, a Progressive-Democrat from Washington, went to court after the November vote showed Republican Robert Frenier of Chelsea beat her by eight votes and a recount showed he won by seven.

The court refused to authorize a second recount, so Davis went to the Legislature.

Now the House Republican leader is accusing Democrats of trying to steal a seat to prevent the GOP from sustaining a governor's veto. The town clerks' association says the recount is undermining the integrity of town and city clerks.

