February 13, 2017 12:20 PM

Grassroots group unites under progressive agenda in Minot

The Associated Press
MINOT, N.D.

A grassroots group in Minot is working to determine whether the Democratic-NPL Party can be revitalized in the city, or if it's time for a third party.

The Minot Daily News (http://bit.ly/2lHHw7A ) reports that Republicans have dominated North Dakota politics in recent years, and all 12 Minot-area members of the state Legislature are Republican.

Organizer Nicholas Trumbauer says the group formed a couple of weeks ago, after a message went out over Facebook about a meeting that about 30 people attended.

Trumbauer says the group must make decisions about whether people want to be active on the district level or through an umbrella group encompassing Minot's four districts.

Trumbauer says progressive-minded people are invited to bring ideas to the group's next meeting Wednesday.

