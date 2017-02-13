Officials call for sequoias to be saved from development

City leaders in northern Idaho are calling for a stand of giant sequoia trees to be saved from a planned development.
The Lewiston Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2kCH8Gg ) that plans for a new Lewiston Fire Department station were released last week and since then several people, including the mayor of Lewiston, have stepped up to say six sequoias on the station site should be saved.
Mayor Jim Kleeburg said at a City Council meeting on Monday that the sex giant sequoias, which stand 60 to 70 feet tall, should be incorporated into plans for the fire station.
Lewiston Urban Forester Riley Stark agreed that it is uncommon for trees to get so big, especially giant sequoias, which are rare in the region.
Officials with Baker Investment Group of Spokane, which will build the station, said they will try to preserve the trees.
