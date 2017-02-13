Union president gets probation for embezzlement

A former union leader from Cheyenne has been given a probationary sentence for embezzling nearly $180,000 from the Utility Workers Union of America Local 127.
Chief U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal sentenced 63-year-old Harold Giberson to five years on probation, including the first six months in home confinement.
Giberson has repaid about $20,000 and the judge ordered him to pay the remaining $160,000 in restitution.
An investigation found Giberson made personal charges on the union credit card, including alcohol and vacations. He also told the judge he filed false union expense reports.
The local represents workers who staff three PacifiCorp power plants and associated transmission lines in Wyoming.
Giberson pleaded guilty in November to theft of union funds from 2011 to 2015. He was sentenced on Feb. 7.
Comments