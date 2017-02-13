More Politics News

February 13, 2017 10:20 AM

Elon University president to step down when successor picked

The Associated Press
ELON, N.C.

The president of Elon University plans to leave the post when a replacement is found.

The school said in a news release Monday that Leo Lambert has decided to step down and will take a year off. He will serve as president emeritus and a professor after the sabbatical.

Lambert has been president at Elon since 1999. He told the school's board he will remain in place until a successor is ready to take over.

The school hopes to have a new president in place by Jan. 1.

Lambert says he also will be help with fundraising for the school, which has nearly 6,800 students enrolled.

