February 13, 2017 10:16 AM

Much-watched Texas union dues bill draws early questions

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

A bill barring voluntary payroll deductions of union dues from state employee paychecks is drawing questions as it begins a long, potentially contentious journey through the Texas Legislature.

Chairwoman Joan Huffman of the Senate State Affairs Committee introduced the proposal Monday, saying many other states already have similar rules, and that business groups support it.

Democrats noted that the bill wouldn't affect private businesses, and called it unnecessary. Even some Republicans have questioned the proposal's singling out unions but allowing paycheck deductions for some charities.

It will have to pass Huffman's committee before hitting the full Senate. A similar bill cleared the Senate last session, but died in House committee.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have cheered Huffman's proposal, but labor groups are vowing to fight it.

