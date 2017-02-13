South Bethany could be next town to ban smoking on beach

South Bethany is considering banning smoking on its beach.
WBOC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2l2qGSW) Councilman Frank Weisgerber introduced the ordinance that would create the ban. Weisgerber says it comes after officials realized South Bethany was the last coastal town in the area to still permit smoking on the beach.
The town sent a survey to all 1400 homeowners asking their opinion. Weisgerber says 72 percent of those who responded favored a ban.
Before a vote can take place, the ordinance must be officially read to the public three times. The first reading will take place at Friday's town council meeting.
Weisgerber says if the ordinance proceeds, it could be voted on as early as April, just before beach season.
The ordinance would also ban smoking on the walkways leading to the beach.
