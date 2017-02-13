More Politics News

February 13, 2017 8:46 AM

Police say man shot after displaying threatening behavior

The Associated Press
BRYAN, Texas

A 33-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after Bryan police say he approached officers in a threatening manner and was shot.

Bryan authorities said in a statement that officers responded late Sunday to a disturbance call and were speaking with a woman when the man approached.

Police say he disregarded commands given by officers and made statements and movements that led them to believe he was armed.

An officer shot the unidentified man and he was taken to a hospital where he remained Monday. The officers and the woman were not hurt.

Authorities say the Texas Rangers are participating in the investigation into the shooting.

The officer who shot the man was placed on administrative leave, which is consistent with department procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

