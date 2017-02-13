State police: Fire at log home in York leaves 1 dead

State police have tentatively identified a man killed in a fire that destroyed a log home in York over the weekend.
Workers at a nearby Veterans of Foreign Wars hall reported the fire on Saturday morning. The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
State officials say a body was found in the rubble of the home on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the body is probably the home's 64-year-old owner, John Herrin.
An autopsy will be performed this week.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Police say firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to other homes and a wooded area nearby.
