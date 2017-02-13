Evacuees might not go home until dam spillway is repaired

In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, water flows down Oroville Dam's main spillway near Oroville, Calif. Officials have ordered residents near the Oroville Dam in Northern California to evacuate the area Sunday, Feb. 12, saying a "hazardous situation is developing" after an emergency spillway severely eroded.
Kendra Curieo waits in traffic to evacuate Marysville, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Thousands of residents of Marysville and other Northern California communities were told to leave their homes Sunday evening as an emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam could fail at any time unleashing flood waters from Lake Oroville, according to officials from the California Department of Water Resources.
In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, photo, Jason Newton, of the Department of Water Resources, takes a picture of water going over the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif. Officials have ordered residents near the Oroville Dam in Northern California to evacuate the area Sunday, Feb. 12, saying a "hazardous situation is developing" after an emergency spillway severely eroded.
A driver waits in traffic to evacuate Marysville, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Thousands of residents of Marysville and other Northern California communities were told to leave their homes Sunday evening as an emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam could fail at any time unleashing flood waters from Lake Oroville, according to officials from the California Department of Water Resources.
California Highway Patrol officer Ken Weckman directs traffic as residents evacuate Marysville, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Thousands of residents of Marysville and other Northern California communities were told to leave their homes Sunday evening as an emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam could fail at any time unleashing flood waters from Lake Oroville, according to officials from the California Department of Water Resources.
This Feb. 11, 2017, photo released by the California Department of Water Resources shows the main spillway, bottom, and an auxiliary spillway, upper, of the Oroville Dam at Lake Oroville in Oroville, Calif. Water will continue to flow over the emergency spillway at the nation's tallest dam for another day or so, officials said Sunday.
This Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, aerial photo released by the California Department of Water Resources shows the damaged spillway with eroded hillside in Oroville, Calif. Water will continue to flow over an emergency spillway at the nation's tallest dam for another day or so, officials said Sunday.
In this Feb. 11, 2017, photo released by the California Department of Water Resources, water flows over an emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam at Lake Oroville in Oroville, Calif. Water will continue to flow over the emergency spillway at the nation's tallest dam for another day or so, officials said Sunday.
A closed sign is displayed on the door of Papaciito's restaurant due to an evacuation order Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Marysville, Calif. Thousands of Northern California residents remain under evacuation orders after authorities warned an emergency spillway in the country's tallest Oroville Dam was in danger of failing Sunday and unleashing uncontrolled flood waters on towns below.
A Butte County Sheriff's vehicle patrols a shopping center that had been evacuated due to an evacuation order Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Thousands of Northern California residents remain under evacuation orders after authorities warned an emergency spillway in the country's tallest Oroville Dam was in danger of failing Sunday and unleashing uncontrolled flood waters on towns below.
Haley Miller peers into grocery store that was closed due to an evacuation order Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Thousands of Northern California residents remain under evacuation orders after authorities warned an emergency spillway in the country's tallest Oroville Dam was in danger of failing Sunday and unleashing uncontrolled flood waters on towns below.
Angie Varrera walks across an empty parking lot after finding the grocery store she stopped at closed due to an evacuation order Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Thousands of Northern California residents remain under evacuation orders after authorities warned an emergency spillway in the country's tallest Oroville Dam was in danger of failing Sunday and unleashing uncontrolled flood waters on towns below.
Chris Mitchell fills his car with gas as his daughter, Austin, checks her mobile phone before evacuating Oroville, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Mitchell was among the thousands of area residents who left their homes Sunday evening as officials ordered residents near the Oroville Dam in Northern California to evacuate the area after an emergency spillway of the dam severely eroded.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea speaks during a news conference about the situation at the Oroville Dam on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Marysville, Calif. Honea said evacuation orders affecting thousands of people will stand until there is more information on the condition of the nation's tallest dam's emergency spillway. Bill Croyle, acting Director of the California Department of Water Resources, said officials will be able to assess the damage to the emergency spillway now that the water is no longer spilling over the top.
Bill Croyle, acting Director of the California Department of Water Resources, speaks as Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea listens at a news conference about the situation at the Oroville Dam on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Marysville, Calif. Croyle said officials will be able to assess the damage to the emergency spillway now that the water is no longer spilling over the top. Honea said evacuation orders affecting thousands of people will stand until there is more information on the condition of the nation's tallest dam's emergency spillway.
Bill Croyle, acting Director of the California Department of Water Resources, speaks during a news conference about the situation at the Oroville Dam on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Marysville, Calif. A Northern California sheriff says evacuation orders affecting thousands of people will stand until there is more information on the condition of the nation's tallest dam's emergency spillway. Croyle said officials will be able to assess the damage to the emergency spillway now that the water is no longer spilling over the top.
Lake water flows over the emergency spillway, bottom left, at Lake Oroville for the first time in the nearly 50-year history of the Oroville Dam Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The dam opened in 1968.
Water continues to run down the main spillway at Lake Oroville on Monday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The water level dropped Monday behind the nation's tallest dam, reducing the risk of a catastrophic spillway collapse and easing fears that prompted the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people downstream. Sunday afternoon's evacuation order came after engineers spotted a hole on the concrete lip of the secondary spillway for the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam and told authorities that it could fail within the hour.
Oroville, Calif., resident Patrick Cumings, left, holds his daughter, Elizabeth, and he stands with his wife, Elizabeth Cumings at the Red Cross evacuation center in Chico, Calif., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. The water level has dropped behind the Oroville Dam, nation's tallest dam, in Oroville reducing the risk of a catastrophic spillway collapse and easing fears that prompted the evacuation of the Cumings and others downstream.
In an aerial photo, the emergency spillway at Lake Oroville shows signs of damage from the water which spilled over recently, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Sunday afternoon's evacuation order came after engineers spotted a hole on the concrete lip of the secondary spillway for the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam and told authorities that it could fail within the hour. The water level dropped Monday behind the nation's tallest dam, reducing the risk of a catastrophic spillway collapse and easing fears that prompted the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people downstream.
In an aerial photo, workers load bags with rocks at the dam overlook area on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The water level dropped Monday behind the nation's tallest dam, reducing the risk of a catastrophic spillway collapse and easing fears that prompted the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people downstream. Sunday afternoon's evacuation order came after engineers spotted a hole on the concrete lip of the secondary spillway for the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam and told authorities that it could fail within the hour.
Paula Gillock, 53, waits in line for breakfast at the Silver Dollar Fairground on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Chico, Calif. She left her home in Gridley and slept in her car with her cat Mimi after residents were evacuated from the possible failure of the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam. Sunday afternoon's evacuation order came after engineers spotted a hole on the concrete lip of the secondary spillway for the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam and told authorities that it could fail within the hour. The water level dropped Monday, reducing the risk of a catastrophic spillway collapse and easing fears that prompted the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people downstream.
Luke Acosta, 14, and his dog, Skinny, slept in the back of his family's pickup truck lat night at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Chico, Calif., after residents were evacuated from the area due to fears of a possible failure of the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam. Sunday afternoon's evacuation order came after engineers spotted a hole on the concrete lip of the secondary spillway for the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam and told authorities that it could fail within the hour. The water level dropped Monday, reducing the risk of a catastrophic spillway collapse and easing fears that prompted the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people downstream.
Todd Remocal of Biggs, Calif., eats breakfast on the hood of his truck at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Chico, Calif. He and his wife Kelly slept in their vehicle with their three dogs last night after residents were evacuated from the area due to fears of a possible failure of the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam.
A helicopter kicks up dust as it lands at a staging area near the Oroville Dam on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. State officials have discussed using helicopters to drop loads of rock on the damaged emergency spillway of the dam.
Construction equipment moves piles of rock at a staging area near the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. State officials have discussed using helicopters to drop loads of rock on the damaged emergency spillway of the dam.
A helicopter sits at a staging area behind bags of rocks near the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Officials from the California Department of Water Resources were considering using helicopters to drop loads of rock on the eroded spillway at Lake Oroville.
This photo shows erosion caused when overflow water cascaded down the emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The water level dropped Monday at the nation's tallest dam, easing slightly the fears of a catastrophic spillway collapse that prompted authorities to order people to leave their homes downstream.
A pair of helicopters come in for a landing at a staging area near the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. State officials have discussed using helicopters to drop loads of rock on the damaged emergency spillway of the dam.
Erosion caused when overflow water cascaded down the emergency spillway is seen, bottom, as water continues to flow down the main spillway, top, of the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The water level dropped Monday at the nation's tallest dam, easing slightly the fears of a catastrophic spillway collapse that prompted authorities to order people to leave their homes downstream.
This photo shows erosion caused when overflow water cascaded down the emergency spillway of Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Water levels dropped Monday at the nation's tallest dam, easing slightly the fears of a catastrophic spillway collapse that prompted authorities to order people to leave their homes downstream. At upper left, water flows down the dams main spillway.
FILE - In this file photo taken Thursday, Oct. 30, 2014, houseboats sit in the drought lowered waters of Oroville Lake, near Oroville, Calif. Water levels dropped Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at California's Lake Oroville, stopping water from spilling over a massive dam's potentially hazardous emergency spillway after authorities ordered the evacuation of people from towns lying below the lake. Lake Oroville also serves as a reservoir and levels rose significantly in recent weeks after a series of storms that have dumped rain and snow across California.
