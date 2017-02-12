Man struck, killed by snowplow in VA parking lot

2:05 How to slash your power bill by using solar panels Pause

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban