Police injure gunman who took over convenience store

Waterloo Police shot and wounded a gunman who took over a convenience store over the weekend.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2khsVCF ) the incident happened Sunday afternoon at a Kwik Star convenience store.
A man with a gun entered the store around 2:45 p.m. and ordered everyone out. Police surrounded the store with the gunman inside.
When the suspect exited the store, he fired his gun, and officers returned fire.
The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment, but he is expected to survive.
Chief Dan Trelka says no officers were injured. The incident will be investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation.
Comments