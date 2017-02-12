More Politics News

February 12, 2017 5:19 PM

Report sees progress, challenges in upgrading transportation

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Massachusetts has made gains in modernizing its aging transportation infrastructure, but needs to spend hundreds of millions more to continue making progress.

That's one of the conclusions of a new report issued by the advocacy coalition Transportation for Massachusetts.

The report finds that a number of investments, including bridge repairs and new transit vehicles, have been undertaken since passage by the Legislature of a transportation finance law in 2013.

But it also cites experts as concluding that an additional $600 million will be needed to pay for necessary upgrades of bridges, state highways and local roads.

According to the report, transportation agencies are being told to plan for only a 1.5 percent annual increase in available revenues, even while costs are rising 4 percent annually.

