Man shot by Providence police remains in serious condition

A homicide suspect shot by Providence police officers after a car chase remains hospitalized in serious condition and authorities have yet to speak with him.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2l4tFun ) that 24-year-old Raymond Paiva was at Rhode Island Hospital on Sunday.
Paiva and a passenger in the stolen car, 21-year-old Selena Martinez, were shot by two officers Friday night. Martinez was released from the hospital and arrested. Authorities said both were wanted in connection with a homicide in Bristol earlier Friday.
Police have not disclosed what prompted the shootings, but said no weapon was found in the car.
The officers who opened fire — Sgt. Curt Desautels and Officer Taylor Britto — are on administrative leave pending an investigation. Desautels was cleared in two previous non-fatal shootings.
