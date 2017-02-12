More Politics News

February 12, 2017 2:01 PM

New memorial planned near site of Castile shooting

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

The mother of Philando Castile says a permanent memorial is being planned near the spot where her son was shot and killed by a police officer.

WCCO-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2kHS9Jb) Valerie Castile unveiled a temporary memorial Saturday that will serve as a placeholder until funds are raised to put a permanent marker at the site on Larpenteur Avenue.

Philando Castile, who was black, was killed July 6 during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

The shooting's gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by his girlfriend, who was in the car. Prosecutors said the 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker was shot after he told St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez he was armed. Authorities later discovered that Castile had a permit to carry a weapon.

Yanez is charged with manslaughter and other counts.

