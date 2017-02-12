Wyoming flooding brings federal assistance

Army Corps of Engineers workers are arriving in Wyoming Sunday to help local officials deal with flooding.
Ice jams and mountain runoff are blamed for causing flooding in several parts of Wyoming.
The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security reports that more than 100 homes were evacuated after the Bighorn River in Worland rose to flood levels.
The office says that National Guard units are among those taking protective measures to stay ahead of the rising waters.
In Hudson, a crew of 12 Department of Corrections/Forestry Division Smoke Busters filled more than 1,100 sandbags to add to the existing stock of sandbags.
Gov. Matt Mead on Friday declared a state of emergency in response to severe weather and flood conditions across Wyoming.
