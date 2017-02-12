Montana energy uncertainty comes as large solar farm planned

Plans for a Billings solar farm are heating up just as renewable energy politics cool at the Montana Legislature.
The MT Sun solar farm would produce 80 megawatts of electricity, enough energy to power 14,400 homes. At 480 acres, it would be Montana's largest solar project and the first on public land.
The state of Montana signed a lease with MT Sun last September and expects to begin the environmental work on the project in the coming months.
However, the Montana Legislature is debating whether to weaken state laws supporting the development of solar and other renewable energy resources.
The Billings Gazette reports that there are dark skies forming over Montana solar projects. Last week, the state Senate began changing the contract terms for renewable energy qualifying facilities, or QFs.
