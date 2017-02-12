More Politics News

February 12, 2017 11:03 AM

Alabama Senate approves 3 Auburn University trustees

The Associated Press
AUBURN, Ala.

The Alabama Senate has approved three members of the Auburn University board of trustees.

New at-large member Quentin Riggins is a former Auburn football player who is now a senior vice president at Alabama Power. He also worked as a sideline reporter for Auburn football radio broadcasts for years and was an aide to former Gov. Bob Riley.

Another new member, Lloyd Austin, retired last year after a more than four-decade career with the Army. He most recently served as commanding general of the U.S. Central Command.

The Senate also approved Raymond Harbert to continue serving on the board for a second term. Harbert is chairman and chief executive officer of Harbert Management Corp. in Birmingham.

