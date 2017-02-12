More Politics News

February 12, 2017 10:59 AM

Illinois worker pay battle to resurface in court, assembly

By KIANNAH SEPEDA-MILLER Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

An Illinois court is set to take up a motion filed by the state attorney general to halt state employee paychecks until lawmakers solve Illinois' budget impasse.

Legislators are simultaneously considering a threat by Gov. Bruce Rauner to veto one of two proposals to keep the payments going.

A judge in St. Clair County on Thursday will hear Attorney General Lisa Madigan's request. She is asking the judge to reverse a previous court order requiring Illinois to pay state employees absent a budget.

House Democrats and Republicans say they agree paychecks should continue. They have launched competing legislation to avoid a government shutdown if Madigan succeeds.

But Rauner said the Democrats' proposal supports Madigan's efforts. He favors a Republican plan that would give his office control over state employee payroll.

