2 dead, 1 missing after snowmobile, sled accidents on lake

1:19 Trump says he has "very good chemistry" with Japan PM Pause

1:50 United Arab Emirates' Fatima Al Ali proves 'Hockey Is For Everyone"

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:43 Tom Price sworn in as HHS secretary

0:54 Twitter reacts to #9thCircuit travel ban ruling

2:10 Press grills Spicer on Gorsuch comments

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general

1:47 Black caucus women read King letter that earned Warren a Senate rebuke

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology