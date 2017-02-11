The Latest: People urged to stay back from flooding river

The Latest on flooding in northeastern Nevada (all times local):
1:45 p.m.
Authorities in the Elko area of northeastern Nevada are advising people to stay away from the flooding Humboldt River.
Water from the river is flowing through low-lying neighborhoods on Elko's south side and the National Weather Service says people should stay away from the river because they could be swept away if its banks fail.
Meanwhile, the Elko Daily Free Press (https://goo.gl/Lgsns4 ) reports that police say driving cars through standing water pushes water toward homes threatened with flooding.
City officials have issued a voluntary evacuation notice for low-lying neighborhoods along the flooding Humboldt River, and the American Red Cross has opened a shelter in the gym of Elko High School.
A flood warning was issued for northern Elko County through early Monday morning.
A state of emergency has already been declared in Elko County by Gov. Brian Sandoval and county officials.
___
12:05 p.m.
Parts of northeastern Nevada are experiencing flooding along the Humboldt River and other runoff-swollen streams.
Elko city officials issued a voluntary evacuation notice for residents of low-lying areas along the Humboldt, where video and photos posted Saturday by the Elko Daily Free Press (http://elkodaily.com/ ) showed flooded streets and parking lots.
City crews were pumping water from a street back to the river, and some residents were putting sandbags around their homes.
The National Weather Service said the river is expected to keep rising through Sunday and then decrease.
A flood warning was issued for northern Elko County through early Monday morning.
A state of emergency has already been declared in Elko County by Gov. Brian Sandoval, Sheriff Jim Pitts and Elko County Commissioners.
