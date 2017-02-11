Planned Parenthood opponents, supporters stage protests

Anti-abortion activists were rallying outside Planned Parenthood clinics in some New England cities, but in others they were outnumbered by counter-protests.
People opposed to abortions staged rallies around the country Saturday calling for the federal government to cut off payments to Planned Parenthood.
The Telegram & Gazette reports about 75 gathered in Worcester, Massachusetts.
In Providence, Rhode Island, Planned Parenthood supporters sought to ward off an expected protest by preemptively posting signs with positive messages early Saturday morning along a snow-covered sidewalk outside a clinic.
"You are perfect," said one handcrafted message with a smiley face. Said another: "Have a great day!!!"
The abortion rights activists held their own protest later in the day outside a Christian-based pregnancy center that discourages abortions, then marched to the Rhode Island State House.
Comments