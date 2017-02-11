The Latest: Democrats pick Thompson to run for US House seat

The Latest on Democratic convention to pick nominee for a southern Kansas congressional seat (all times local):
3:10 p.m.
Kansas Democrats have picked civil rights attorney Jim Thompson to run for the U.S. House seat Mike Pompeo vacated when he became CIA director under President Donald Trump.
The 46-year-old Thompson will run against Republican state Treasurer Ron Estes in the April 11 special election.
Democrats view it as their best chance to win the seat representing the southern Kansas' conservative 4th District due to voter discontent.
Republicans have represented the district since Todd Tiahrt unseated veteran Democratic Rep. Dan Glickman in 1994.
Thompson is a political newcomer and Army veteran.
11:59 a.m.
