Historical Minot mill slated to be removed

The Minot City Council has been working with the North Dakota State Historic Preservation Office to demolish a Minot flour mill and make way for a flood protection project.
The building is scheduled to be demolished once proper mitigation is done, the Minot Daily News (http://bit.ly/2jGY2CJ) reported. Meaning the property will need to be documented. Information on the Minot Industrial Historic District will also need to be updated by a qualified architectural historian.
The mill, which was purchased in 1904 by William Dunnell and other Minnesota businessmen and produced flour, has been important point in Minot for different products, including food and lumber. It was most recently used by Souris Valley Feed and Seed.
The facility consisted of a four-story building bound on the east and west by one-story warehouse extensions. A one-story office addition was later built.
Minot is purchasing the mill from Elizabeth Flemming of Bismarck.
The Minot Industrial Historic District has 37 buildings and one other structure
