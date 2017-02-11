Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker to address Louisiana Tech grads

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker will serve as the keynote speaker for Louisiana Tech University's winter commencement exercises at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Thomas Assembly Center.
The News-Star reports (http://tnsne.ws/2khUxCJ ) Walker has been deeply involved in the economic growth and civic well-being of Ruston and Lincoln Parish, both prior to and during his term as mayor, and has long been an advocate of and supporter for Louisiana Tech.
Following Walker's commencement address, the graduates from each of Louisiana Tech's five academic colleges and the Graduate School will receive diplomas as well as their Tenet Medallions inscribed with the 12 Tenets of Tech — guiding principles and personal characteristics that students and graduates are expected to embrace — and their year of graduation.
