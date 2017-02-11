Trump transition team limits EPA at environmental forum

The Environmental Protection Agency halved the number of staffers attending an annual Anchorage forum on issues like climate change in response to a request from President Donald Trump's transition team.
Trump transition official Doug Ericksen told Alaska's Energy Desk (http://bit.ly/2lvyXjt) in an email that the EPA was directed to limit staff at the conference to save money on travel.
Alaska Forum on the Environment Director Kurt Eilo says even some Anchorage-based EPA employees were pulled.
Eilo said he was given three days' notice that 17 instead of 34 staffers would attend.
One session had to be canceled as a result.
He said there is concern about what the halved EPA delegation foreshadows, as well as what the future of tribal programs and climate change will be under the new administration.
