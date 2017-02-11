More Politics News

February 11, 2017 1:58 PM

Trump transition team limits EPA at environmental forum

The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

The Environmental Protection Agency halved the number of staffers attending an annual Anchorage forum on issues like climate change in response to a request from President Donald Trump's transition team.

Trump transition official Doug Ericksen told Alaska's Energy Desk (http://bit.ly/2lvyXjt) in an email that the EPA was directed to limit staff at the conference to save money on travel.

Alaska Forum on the Environment Director Kurt Eilo says even some Anchorage-based EPA employees were pulled.

Eilo said he was given three days' notice that 17 instead of 34 staffers would attend.

One session had to be canceled as a result.

He said there is concern about what the halved EPA delegation foreshadows, as well as what the future of tribal programs and climate change will be under the new administration.

