More Politics News

February 11, 2017 1:36 PM

Rhode Island College to hold inauguration for its president

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island College will soon hold the inauguration ceremony for its president.

The inauguration festivities for Frank D. Sánchez kick off on Sunday with an alumni brunch and a family day on campus.

Sánchez will be sworn in as the college's 10th president on Friday at the campus. The ceremony includes a procession of distinguished guests, faculty and staff, formal remarks and a reception.

Sánchez oversees a public college with an annual operating budget of more than $190 million, which supports about 12,000 students.

Among the activities leading up to the inauguration, the college will launch a commission to bring together experts in diversity, inclusion and equity to offer advice on building a more inclusive campus culture.

Sánchez has also established a fund to support first-generation college students.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos