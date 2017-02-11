Sunset Ex-Mayor John Nicholas, wife Nada perish in home fire

Authorities say a house fire has claimed the lives of former Sunset Mayor John Nicholas and his wife Nada.
The Fire Department says cause of the Friday afternoon fire is under investigation but that there's no immediate indication of anything suspicious.
John Nicholas was 94 and Nada Nicholas was 93. They'd live in the home for seven decades.
Police Chief Ken Eborn says heat and smoke kept neighbors from getting into the burning home and that the home was fully involved when police and firefighters arrived.
John Nicholas was on the Sunset City Council for 18 years and mayor for 10 years. He also served as a bishop and stake president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
