Governor and Chicago mayor visit auto show's opening day

An auto show that organizers bill as the largest of its kind in North America is open.
The 2017 Chicago Auto Show opened Saturday and elected officials including Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel attended. It runs through Feb. 20 at McCormick Place.
The show first started in 1901 and organizers say it has been held more times than any other auto exposition on the continent.
There are nearly 1,000 vehicles on displays, along with auto-related exhibits including accessories. The auto show uses more than 1 million square feet.
