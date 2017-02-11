Judge tosses lawsuit by former Greenwood schools chief

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school Pause

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library