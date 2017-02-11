Virginia GOP, big utilities back a costly green energy idea

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia Pause

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor