2 medical tests could be restored to Mississippi health plan

Mississippi lawmakers are trying to restore coverage for two specific medical tests on the state employees' health insurance plan.
Republican Rep. Gary Chism of Columbus, the House Insurance Committee chairman, says the plan recently dropped pap smears and prostate cancer tests from coverage as a wellness benefit. That increased people's out-of-pocket cost for the tests.
House Bill 909 would mandate that the two tests be covered as part of an annual wellness benefit.
The bill passed the House on Wednesday and moves to the Senate for more debate.
